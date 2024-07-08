Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Hit City & Suburbs, IMD Issues Alert In Several Districts; AQI Remains Satisfactory | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rain showers on Monday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions are expected to persist, with heavier rains anticipated later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.

The heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused major disruptions, including waterlogging, long traffic jams and interruptions to local train services. The downpours, which began with heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue throughout the week. The local weather department reported persistent heavy rain in Mumbai's suburbs early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas.

Today's Weather Update

Monday began with a minimum temperature of 26°C, which is expected to rise to a high of 32°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are predicted to average around 27.2°C in both the city and suburbs. North-northeasterly winds are forecasted at a speed of 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 6:07 am and will set at 7:20 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 25°C on Tuesday, with a slight drop to 24°C on Wednesday and Thursday. For the rest of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 24-25°C, while maximum temperatures will likely vary between 31-33°C.

Heavy Rains To Continue This Week

The city and surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall throughout the week as the monsoon has now settled in the region. The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rains in the city and surrounding regions. This rain will provide much-needed relief from the high temperatures experienced in recent weeks following a series of heatwaves over the past few months.

#WATCH | Pedestrians and vehicles cross heavily waterlogged streets at King's Circle amid rains in Mumbai



A commuter says, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job." pic.twitter.com/2v16Osb8NZ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Due to ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in , Ghatkopar, Kurla, Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg. Additionally, three NDRF teams are regularly stationed in Andheri and one in Nagpur to prevent any untoward incidents and provide an apt response in case of flood-like situations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Water accumulated at railway track, following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.



(Visuals from Dadar Area) pic.twitter.com/lXH4qeHh5p — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

AQI Falls in Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 59, which is classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.