Vivek Agnihotri Criticises BMC Over Pothole Menace In Mumbai During Monsoon: 'These Urban Swimming Pools...'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has taken to social media to voice his concerns over the state of Mumbai's roads during monsoon. This time, he targeted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and his criticism came with a touch of sarcasm.

On his official X account, the Bollywood director shared a newspaper clipping which featured a photo of a bus which slowed down to side-step potholes on Bhandup's Quarry Road.

Taking a dig at BMC, Vivek wrote, "POTHOLE SAFETY: I have a brilliant, creative idea to save vehicles from drowning in potholes. @mybmc should put up signboards at each pothole, proudly displaying its depth, so drivers can navigate these urban swimming pools accordingly."

I have a brilliant, creative idea to save vehicles from drowning in potholes. @mybmc should put up signboards at each pothole, proudly displaying its depth, so drivers can navigate these urban swimming pools accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ivJw8AcDkm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 16, 2024

Reacting to Vivek's post, several Mumbaikars also expressed their frustration over the ongoing problem that seems to plague the city's infrastructure year after year during the monsoon season. The civic body is often criticised for its handling of road repairs and maintenance.

"Let's not forget the number of people lost their loved ones because of Potholes," a user commented under Vivek's post.

"BMC is doing a great job by making potholes to collect rainwater, it's a very good job," another user wrote.

Another comment read, "Why not develop an app that predicts potholes through state-of-the-art satellite imagery. Gives complete details of all potholes in the city."

Vivek is quite active on X and he often shares his views and opinions on various civic and social issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.