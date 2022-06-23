Watch video: Man falls off speeding Mumbai local train after hitting pole

Several accidents of passengers while travelling by Mumbai local train are reported every month. While some accidents are unavoidable some can be avoided. Some also try to attempt stunts while commuting through the speeding trains.

In yet another incident, a video of an unfortunate accident has gone viral where a man fell off a moving train after a signal pole hit him. In the footage, it can be seen that the man along with three others was hanging on to the train when suddenly was hit by a pole due to which he lost his grip and fell to the ground.

The exact location and time of the incident is yet to be confirmed.