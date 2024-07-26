 Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Dies At 79: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFarah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Dies At 79: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)

Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Dies At 79: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)

Farah Khan's mother had multiple surgeries and was quite unwell for a long time

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menka Irani, passed away on Friday, July 26 at 3 a.m. She had multiple surgeries and was quite unwell for a long time. Farah's mother was 79 when she breathed her last.

Recently, her family and friends from the film fraternity including Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Geeta Kapoor, Shiv Thakare, and more arrived at her residence in Mumbai to pay their respects.

On July 12, during her mother's birthday, Farah shared that she had a picture on Instagram of her disclosing that she underwent multiple surgeries. She wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom, Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. a sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries."

She further added, "Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home. Can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you."

Read Also
Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Passes Away At 79, Days After Undergoing Multiple Surgeries
article-image

Sajid Khan also shared a photo with Menaka and Farah for Menaka's birthday, and wrote: “Happy Birthday Mummy...”

Read Also
'Munawar Faruqui Ke Jaise Toh Nahi Na..': Farah Khan Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 17 winner's Dating...
article-image

Menka was mother to Farah and Sajid. She was the sister of Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, who was the first wife of Javed Akhtar.

She also worked as an actor in the film Bachpan, which was released in 1963. It also starred Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did You Know? Mahesh Bhatt Walked Out Of Ghulam Because Of Aamir Khan

Did You Know? Mahesh Bhatt Walked Out Of Ghulam Because Of Aamir Khan

'Pure Nostalgia': Netizens REACT As Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan Recreate Heyy Babyy Hook Step In...

'Pure Nostalgia': Netizens REACT As Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan Recreate Heyy Babyy Hook Step In...

Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Dies At 79: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Others Arrive To Pay Last...

Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Dies At 79: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Others Arrive To Pay Last...

Sonakshi Sinha Turns Desi For Her 'Sonamandi' Themed Bachelorette Party

Sonakshi Sinha Turns Desi For Her 'Sonamandi' Themed Bachelorette Party

Mumbai Rains: Vivek Agnihotri Shares Old Video Of Man Falling From Local Train, Says 'Every...

Mumbai Rains: Vivek Agnihotri Shares Old Video Of Man Falling From Local Train, Says 'Every...