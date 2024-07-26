Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Dies At 79: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects (WATCH)

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menka Irani, passed away on Friday, July 26 at 3 a.m. She had multiple surgeries and was quite unwell for a long time. Farah's mother was 79 when she breathed her last.

Recently, her family and friends from the film fraternity including Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Geeta Kapoor, Shiv Thakare, and more arrived at her residence in Mumbai to pay their respects.

On July 12, during her mother's birthday, Farah shared that she had a picture on Instagram of her disclosing that she underwent multiple surgeries. She wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom, Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. a sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries."

She further added, "Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home. Can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you."

Sajid Khan also shared a photo with Menaka and Farah for Menaka's birthday, and wrote: “Happy Birthday Mummy...”

Menka was mother to Farah and Sajid. She was the sister of Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, who was the first wife of Javed Akhtar.

She also worked as an actor in the film Bachpan, which was released in 1963. It also starred Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan