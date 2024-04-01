 'Munawar Faruqui Ke Jaise Toh Nahi Na..': Farah Khan Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 17 winner's Dating Life
In a conversation with Mr.Faisu recently, Farah Khan was seen taking an indirect jibe at Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Renowned for her wit and humor, celebrated choreographer Farah Khan recently engaged in a conversation with Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, for his podcast. During this exchange, the choreographer subtly referenced Bigg Boss 17's winner, Munawar Faruqui.

Farah, a devoted follower of Bigg Boss, quizzed Faisu about setting aside his phone at the beginning of the podcast. Faisu promptly assured Farah that he had indeed put his phone away and entrusted it to a team member. Curious, Farah inquired about the specific phone he had handed over. In response, Faisu disclosed that he had given away his primary phone. Farah then jokingly asked Faisu how many phones he owned. Faisu asserted that he had only one phone. Farah playfully remarked, questioning if he was certain and whether, like Munawar, he had one phone with him and another elsewhere. Farah remarked, "Munawar jaise toh nahi hai na, ek phone idar hai, ek phone udar hai." (Unlike Munawar, right? One phone here, another phone there.) This lighthearted exchange elicited laughter from Faisu.

For those unaware, Munawar Faruqui's romantic life became a topic of discussion following his appearance on Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha Khan, a wildcard contestant on the show, accused the comedian of infidelity. Similarly, Nazila Sitashi, Munawar's ex-girlfriend, leveled similar accusations against him. The popular comedian recently made headlines when he was reportedly detained following a raid at a hookah parlour.

