WATCH: Munawar Faruqui REACTS To Elvish Yadav's 'Bigg Boss Winners' Comment During FIRST Appearance After Detention

Comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, made his first public appearance on Thursday night after he was detained by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday in a hookah bar raid in the city. Munawar was taken in police custody, and was later allowed to go home but not without booking him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday night, Munawar was seen attending the screening of Arbaaz Khan's production venture, Patna Shuklla, which stars Raveena Tandon in the lead. As he reached the venue, the paps bombarded him with questions about the hookah bar case, but the comedian chose to remain tightlipped.

It was then that a photographer asked him if he had seen YouTuber Elvish Yadav's tweet about Bigg Boss winners, and while Munawar did not respond to it, he just smiled and nodded before quickly leaving the spot.

For the unawares, Elvish, who was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, had tweeted on Wednesday, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya".

Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya🙃 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 27, 2024

Incidentally, he too was arrested on March 17 in the infamous snake venom case in Noida. He was accused of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida and Gurugram, and was granted bail after spending five days in prison.

Read Also 11 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Went To Jail: Munawar Faruqui To Elvish Yadav

Meanwhile, Munawar was caught in a raid at a hookah bar in south Mumbai in the late hours of Tuesday after police received a tip off about tobacco-induced hookah being consumed at the bar under the guise of herbal ones.

The comedian has been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

He is yet to issue an official statement on his involvement in the case.