Marathi Actor Kiran Gaikwad Reveals His Fiancée Cheated On Him: 'I Was Depressed, Pills Were On'

Kiran Gaikwad |

Marathi actor Kiran Gaikwad has made some shocking revelations about his personal life. The Devmanus actor opened up about the toughest phase of his life and after been cheated by his fiancée, how he battled depression. He revealed that they were about to get married but life had different plans for him.

Kiran About His Past Life

Kiran has never been in news before for his personal life, but his recent revelation has shocked his fans. In an interview, the actor talked about his courtship period.

Speaking about it to Rajshri Marathi, he revealed, "My marriage was fixed. It had been six months, all my planning was done. I had decided that this will be our house, the photo of us as husband and wife will be on this wall."

He further added how the girl got exposed when he received a text from someone else. He said, "I realised that I was double-dated. After that, I was facing depression for many days. Pills, etc. were on. I have seen depression very closely."

About Kiran Gaikwad

Kiran Gaikwad made his film debut with the Marathi movie Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar. It was written and directed by Hemant Dhome. The film stars Jitendra Joshi, Aniket Vishwasrao and Akshay Tanksale.

He made his TV debut with the serial Lagira Zhala Jee. The actor is known for his negative role portrayal in Devmanus and Demanus 2. He has also been a part of YZ, Chowk, Phakatt, and more. Kiran was last seen in a prominent role in the film Danka Hari Namacha, directed by Shreyash Jadhav.