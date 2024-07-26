'Pure Nostalgia': Netizens REACT As Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan Recreate Heyy Babyy Hook Step In Hauli Hauli (VIDEO)

Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan are set to reunite on-screen in Mudassar Aziz's film Khel Khel Mein, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The makers have recently unveiled the first lively track, Hauli Hauli, from the multi-starrer movie.

In the song, Akshay and Fardeen recreated the iconic hook step from their 2007 comedy-drama, Heyy Babyy, delivering a major dose of nostalgia for fans. Not just that, Chitrangada Singh also made a special appearance in the song.

Check out the video:

Several netizens expressed their joy on seeing the duo recreat the hook step. A user said, "bro nostalgic ho gaya yeh toh Heyyyy Babbbyyyyyy." While another commented, "That hey baby reminded me of hey baby movie and thought it was part two of hey baby." While another said, "That hey babby clip... nostalgic." "that “heyy babyy” was a sweet touch," said another netizen.

Take a look at the reactions:

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar.

Khel Khel Mein is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. Earlier, it was originally supposed to be released in September. The film has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production

The story of the movie is about a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing shocking secrets about each other.

Khel Khel Mein is an official adaptation of the 2016 Italian comedy thriller, Perfect Strangers. The film will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2.