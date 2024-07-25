Did You Know? Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein Is Remake Of THIS Italian Film

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has been facing with a lull in his career, is all set to return to the comedy genre after quite some time with his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, we have now found out that Khel Khel Mein is the remake of a renowned Italian hit, titled Perfect Strangers. The film had released in 2016 and it has been remade in more than 20 countries so far.

Perfect Strangers plot

Perfect Strangers revolves around the story of seven close friends who get together for a dinner party and decide to play a game. The game involves the friends peeking into the calls and messages in each other's phones, after a therapist claims that many couples would separate if they found out the messages in their partner's phones.

While the game starts off on a harmless note, it soon treads into murkier waters when controversial texts and information begin spilling out. Turns out almost everyone on the table has a secret to hide, and by the end of the night, the group's dynamics and relationships go for a toss, leaving everything shattered and messy.

About Khel Khel Mein

After almost nine flops in the past four years, Akshay is set to return with the comedy drama, and fans have pinned their hopes to the film, considering the success of the original and the remakes in other parts of the world.

Khel Khel Mein also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal in key roles. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2024.