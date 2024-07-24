Akshay Kumar Reveals Being 'Cheated' Professionally Amid Pooja Entertainment Non-Payment Row: 'Producers Have NOT Paid Me' |

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Sarfira alongside Radhika Madan, a remake of Kongara's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020), recently talked about how he has been 'cheated' professionally.

During a conversation with Mamaearth founder Gazhal Alagh, she recalled how being cheated in business is a big deal breaker and the detachment after that is difficult. Replying to this, Kumar shared, "I detach from a person if someone cheats me. I go quiet and take a side path. I have been cheated professionally; a couple of producers have not paid me; that is cheating only."

Akshay's statement comes amid Jackky Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment's, non-payment row. Recently, several crew members went public on social media about unpaid dues.

FWICE president BN Tiwari also revealed that Pooja Entertainment owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members on three films: Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Akshay said that he has been criticised for doing four films in a year instead of just one. Reacting to this, the actor said, "If I just do one film, what should I do on other days? Many people tell others they work too much; lucky are those people who get work. In this day and age, so many people don't get work; they are unemployed, but at least let the ones who are getting work, work."

On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Khel Khel Mein, starring Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

It is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2024. The film will be clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office.

Next, Akshay has Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3 and Marathi debut Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.