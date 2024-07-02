'Akshay Kumar Asked Me To Hold His Fee For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Until Cast, Crew Are Paid': Jackky Bhagnani |

Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment, were recently accused by several crew members of not clearing their debts on time.

Recently, Jackky reacted to the allegations and told India Today that Akshay Kumar stepped in to extend support and has asked him to keep his payment for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on hold until the cast and crew are paid.

Bhagnani said, "Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay Sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single cast and crew member working on our projects receive their full and final payment."

"We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster at Pooja Entertainment," Jackky added.

FWICE president BN Tiwari recently revealed that Pooja Entertainment owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members on three films: Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Meanwhile, Pooja Entertainment has produced several movies, including Coolie No 1, Biwi No 1, Hero No 1, Dishoom, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Cuttputlli, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.