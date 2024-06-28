Pooja Entertainment's Crew Seeks Support From Akshay Kumar Over Unpaid Dues: '₹1.6 Lakh Is Pending, Borrowed Loan To Pay Hospital Bills'

Focus Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment, have been hitting the headlines ever since several crew members went public on social media about unpaid dues.

Recently, a crew member named Ravi Kumar revealed that the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, has been facing issues with several unpaid crew members, reported Indian Express.

Reportedly, these crew members have been waiting for their payment since 2022.

Focus puller C.H. Ravi Kumar, who worked on Mere Husband Ki Biwi, stated that the balance the production house owned was Rs 1.56 lakh. In June, after he met with an accident, he contacted someone at the production house who promised to pay him but never did.

He revealed being bedridden for 8 months. "I exhausted my insurance money, and borrowed a loan from people to pay my hospital bills. Even from my hospital bed, I kept calling, but I was only given excuses. I am a focus puller, but after the accident, because I can’t walk normally, I am not getting enough work," said Kumar. He added that several calls later, he was paid Rs 50,000. The rest of the money, Rs 1.6 lakh.

Expressing his frustration, Ravi said that even after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ran into losses, Akshay Kumar and the other cast members were given their full payment.

“Paisa nahi hai toh film kyu kar rahe ho sir, how can your losses kill our stomach?," asked Ravi.

He said that he cries in bed every day, worrying about the struggle to get his own money. Additionally, he revealed that work opportunities have declined since his accident.

"All the stars were paid, right? Akshay Kumar and all was given full, so why not us? I hope they speak for our causes. They get their payments but won’t talk for us workers who make their movies happen," he concluded.