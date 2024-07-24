List Of Akshay Kumar's 9 Back-To-Back Flops: Sarfira To Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

By: Sachin T | July 24, 2024
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been facing a lull at the box office for almost five years now, with 9 consecutive flops and just two moderate hits. Here's a list of all the flops delivered by Akshay since 2020
Sarfira released in theatres on July 12 and despite being a remake of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, the film earned just Rs 21 crore at the box office
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore, but the film struggled to make even Rs 100 crore at the box office
Mission Raniganj, which released in theatres on October 6, 2023, failed to make a mark and earned only Rs 45 crore
Selfiee, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, created quite a buzz ahead of its release in 2023, but the buzz did not translate into numbers. The film minted only Rs 20 crore in India
Ram Setu had a grand Diwali release but the makers could not bank on the festive hype. The film did not impress the audience and made Rs 85 crore at the box office
Raksha Bandhan released on August 11, 2022, and it was slammed for being "regressive". The negative reviews impacted the film's collection and it made only Rs 61 crore
Samrat Prithviraj was made on a massive budget and was even marketed on a large scale. Despite that, it was bashed by audience and critics and it made only Rs 80 crore in India
With Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay and the makers went all out with their quirky promotional strategies, but the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office with just Rs 73 crore revenue
Bell Bottom released in 2021 and despite being made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the thriller managed to rake in just Rs 50 crore at the box office