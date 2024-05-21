 Did Sanjay Dutt EXIT Welcome To The Jungle After Shooting For 15 Days Due To Script Disagreements?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Sanjay Dutt EXIT Welcome To The Jungle After Shooting For 15 Days Due To Script Disagreements?

Did Sanjay Dutt EXIT Welcome To The Jungle After Shooting For 15 Days Due To Script Disagreements?

Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

Sanjay Dutt, who was a part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, has reportedly exited the movie due to script disagreements. The actor was supposed to play an important role and reportedly finished shooting for 15 days.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay cited date issues for his exit and he also conveyed all the issues to Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood.

Read Also
Video: Sanjay Dutt Pushes Fan Who Tried To Take Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Call Him 'Rude'
article-image

The report added, "Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways."

As Dutt has already shot for 15 days, the makers are currently in two minds- whether they should hold the actor back or completely delete it and opt for a reshoot.

"Sanjay Dutt has shot for some funny portions of Welcome To The Jungle in the first schedule and the makers are tempted to resume it and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance,” the source shared.

In December 2023, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Sanjay to welcome him on the movie. "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?," he captioned the post.

Read Also
'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To...
article-image

Welcome To The Jungle also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Sayaji Shinde.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024 and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...

Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...

Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA

'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Explained: Scarlett Johansson VS Open AI Controversy

Explained: Scarlett Johansson VS Open AI Controversy