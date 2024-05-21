Did Sanjay Dutt EXIT Welcome To The Jungle After Shooting For 15 Days Due To Script Disagreements?

Sanjay Dutt, who was a part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, has reportedly exited the movie due to script disagreements. The actor was supposed to play an important role and reportedly finished shooting for 15 days.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay cited date issues for his exit and he also conveyed all the issues to Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood.

The report added, "Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways."

As Dutt has already shot for 15 days, the makers are currently in two minds- whether they should hold the actor back or completely delete it and opt for a reshoot.

"Sanjay Dutt has shot for some funny portions of Welcome To The Jungle in the first schedule and the makers are tempted to resume it and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance,” the source shared.

In December 2023, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Sanjay to welcome him on the movie. "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?," he captioned the post.

Welcome To The Jungle also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Sayaji Shinde.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024 and is directed by Ahmed Khan.