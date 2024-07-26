TMKOC's Kush Shah Gets Emotional After QUITTING Show After 16 Years, Makers Introduce New Goli (VIDEO)

Kush Shah, who rose to fame after playing the role of Goli Hansraj Hathi in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has ended his 16-year journey on the show. The actor had denied the claims of him quitting a few months ago.

Earlier today, the makers shared a new video, in which Kush informs his fans about him quitting the show. He said, “When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here."

"I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mr. Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today," he added.

Kush was seen cutting a cake with the TMKOC cast as Asit Modi praised him, highlighting that he has been a beloved part of Gokuldham society since childhood and has remained consistent throughout the years.

Later, Kush became emotional and expressed his commitment to making everyone proud. Reflecting on his 16-year journey as 'very beautiful,' he introduced the new Goli and said, "Remembering your love I take your leave from this show. But yes, only I, Kush Shah, take your leave. Your Goli will remain the same. The same happiness, the same laughter, the same mischief. An actor might change in Taarak, but not the character.”