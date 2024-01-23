Taarak Mehta's New 'Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi' Monaz Mevawalla REACTS To Comparisons With Jennifer Mistry |

Actress Monaz Mevawalla, who stepped into the shoes of Jennifer Mistry on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, is the daughter of veteran actor Firdaus Mevawalla. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Monaz describes her day on the sets of this popular sitcom, tackling comparison, and more.

For Monaz, joining a significant show is nothing short of a dream come true and feels like stepping into a cherished and beloved world. She states, “The show's immense popularity and cultural impact make it an honor to contribute and be a part of the lives of millions of viewers. It's an opportunity with great responsibility and joy, allowing me to embrace the values of laughter, unity, and positivity that the show embodies.”

Describing a typical day on the sets with a mammoth cast, Monaz says, “It's a gathering of various personalities, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, friendship, and a shared love for storytelling. The enthusiasm is contagious, with every member, whether they're experienced actors or newcomers, adding their unique touch to make each moment memorable. There's a strong sense of family and teamwork, fostering a collaborative environment where creativity thrives. Coming onto the set is always exhilarating for me; I enthusiastically meet and greet everyone.”

Sharing her reaction upon learning she has been cast for the role, Monaz avers, “It was a blend of excitement and gratitude. Being a part of a show that holds significant meaning for people brought a profound sense of honour and responsibility. My father being part of this beloved series earlier also added an extra layer of happiness.”

When asked if she felt pressured to fill in for an established character, she explains, “The role of has been etched into the hearts of fans, and stepping into this comes with a lot of excitement, knowing the expectations and love the audience holds for this iconic character. However, it's also an incredible opportunity to bring my interpretation while staying true to the essence.”

For many television actors, doing a role for a prolonged period invites the fear of being typecast. However, the notion seems trivial. She maintains, “As an actor, my responsibility is to portray a diverse range of characters. A successful actor with the right mindset should embrace any role that comes their way. I don't fear being typecast because I've already taken on a variety of roles. This idea doesn't cross my mind, as I believe in the versatility of my craft.”

On a parting note, Monaz shares her take on the comparisons and criticism coming her way. “In the world of entertainment, critiques are inevitable, especially when stepping into an established role or series. I perceive criticism as constructive feedback that fuels growth. It’s an opportunity to understand differing perspectives, refine my craft, and evolve as an actor,” she concludes.