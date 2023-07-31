Jennifer Mistry Slams TMKOC Production Team: 'We Begged For Water, Vans Were Filled With Cockroaches'

Television actress Jennifer Mistry, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has opened up about the toxicity on the sets of the show. For those unversed, the actress had accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment after quitting the show in April 2023.

Shedding light on the toxic offscreen environment of the show, Jennifer told an entertainment portal that the production team would not was their costumes for weeks and they had to 'beg' for the basic necessities like water.

Jennifer: Our costumes would stink badly

"The production team would not wash our clothes, and we had to wear outfits for 20 days. The clothes would even stink badly. There were times when we washed our clothes ourselves, and only some selective people had their clothes washed by the team. We even had to beg for the most basic necessities like water. There were only a few bottles of water available, and we were scolded if we ever asked for more. Forget dinner, in the 9 pm shift, if we asked for biscuits, they wouldn't even provide them," Jennifer told Pinkvilla.

Jennifer also accused the makers of not taking precautionary measures on the sets during COVID-19 pandemic.

"The sets were sanitised only once during the pandemic, the make-up artists used to wear safety suits only for the sake of it while our vans were filled with cockroaches while the male leads used to have luxurious vans. We were told that we are just fillers and the production is doing a favour by giving us rooms with ACs," the actress added.

Recently, Jennifer also accused Modi of influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Jennifer's husband in the show. She also claimed that the producer cleared Gurucharan's pending dues after he became a witness in her case.

Jennifer also accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment.

Earlier, the producer had termed the allegations made against him by the Jennifer as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.

The show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors had issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Jennifer is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

