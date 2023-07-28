TMKOC Actress Jennifer Mistry Accuses Producer Asit Modi Of 'Influencing' Key Witness Gurucharan Singh

Actress Jennifer Mistry, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has levelled fresh allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi. In May 2023, the actress had accused Modi of sexual harassment and a few days back, the Mumbai Police lodged a case against the makers of the sitcom.

Now, in one of her latest interviews, Jennifer accused Modi of influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Jennifer's husband in the show.

She also claimed that the producer cleared Gurucharan's pending dues after he became a witness in her case.

"Gurucharan knows everything and in May 2023, he called me and had assured me that he would be a witness for me in the court. He had categorically told me he would not comment in the media but he will come to the court to support me," Jennifer told E-Times.

She added, "On June 9, when I went to meet him, he told me he was called to office on June 8 all of a sudden and all his outstanding dues which were pending since the last three and a half years were cleared. I realised he would not speak in my favour. I did not tell him anything, but he told me that he can be the neutral person between Asit Modi and me who can get us to sit across and discuss."

Not just Modi, but Jennifer also accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment.

Earlier, the producer had termed the allegations made against him by the Jennifer as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.

The show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors had issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Jennifer is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.