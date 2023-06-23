TMKOC Operations Head Sohil Ramani REACTS To Jennifer Mistry's Accusations: She Said 'Mai Sudhar Gayi Hoon'

As we all know,TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry has filed an FIR (First Information Report) against the show's producer, Asit Modi, as well as show runner and operations head, Sohil Ramani, and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj.

Mistry has accused them of sexual harassment, use of criminal force with the intention to outrage, and insulting the modesty of a woman. However, Ramani has strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and questioning Mistry's motives.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ramani expressed his confusion regarding Mistry's claims, pointing out that she willingly returned to the show in 2016 without any pressure.

He mentioned that Mistry had messaged Modi, saying 'mai sudhar gayi hoon' and requested another chance.

Ramani questioned why Mistry is now raising these issues when she had previously expressed her willingness to be a part of the show.

Ramani also expressed disappointment that Mistry, who was once a friend, has included him in her accusations. He emphasized that he was only doing his job and adhering to company protocols when Mistry left the set without informing anyone for personal reasons.

Ramani mentioned that there are rules to be followed when working for a company, and if someone's actions affect the smooth functioning of the production, the team has the right to address the issue.

He denied mistreating Mistry and stated that he had handled the situation with patience and understanding before resorting to reprimanding her. Ramani dismissed Mistry's allegations as a mere publicity stunt.

Furthermore, Ramani supported Modi's statement regarding taking legal action against Mistry's complaint. He claimed to possess various proofs, including CCTV footage and screenshots of Mistry's messages to the producers.

According to Ramani, he has already provided these proofs in his statement to the police, and he is willing to present them if necessary. He also revealed that no one from the production team has reached out to the producers following Mistry's recent FIR.

JENNIFER MISTRY'S REACTION TO HIS ALLEGATIONS

When approached for a response to Ramani's statements, Mistry acknowledged that she had no issues with the production unit when she rejoined the show.

However, she mentioned that there were some incidents where she faced problems and attempts were made to silence her when she tried to raise her concerns. Mistry also disclosed an incident in January 2013 when she was called back to work just four days after her father's death.

The problems, according to her, started after October 2018, and the alleged incident of Asit Modi sexually harassing her occurred around March 2019. Mistry claimed to have phone call recordings of Ramani harassing her, shouting at her, and behaving inappropriately.