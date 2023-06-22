'Asit Modi Would Pinch My Cheeks': Jennifer Mistry Tells Mumbai Police In Statement Against TMKOC Makers

The Mumbai Police recently lodged a case against Asit Modi, the producer of probably the most popular sitcom on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, after actress Jennifer Mistry, who was a part of the show for several years, accused him of sexually harassing her on the sets of TMKOC.

Jennifer filed a complaint with the police who have now registered her case and also recorded her statement.

Not just Modi, but Jennifer also accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment.

Jennifer Mistry claims Asit Modi pinched her cheek

According to a report in a portal, Jennifer recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police in which she said that Modi would insist on drinking with her, and when she would refuse, he would find faults in her work.

She also narrated an incident when the team was shooting in Singapore and the producer asked her to drink with him because her roommate was not around.

In her statement, Jennifer claimed that Asit Modi would pinch her cheeks and say "inappropriate things" about her appearance. He allegedly also told the actress that he would hug her if they were together while speaking on the phone once.

'Was asked to leave family and return to work'

Jennifer told the cops that Ramani and Bajaj would speak to her using abusive language whenever she asked for leaves and raised an issue. They even threatened her with dire consequences when she objected to their behaviour.

Not just that, but she said that the makers would force her to return to work while she was with her family, all with the ulterior motive to harass her. She stated that they forced her to get back on the set even when her father died and her brother was on the ventilator, and would yell at her.

Jennifer also complained that the makers would not pay her remuneration on time whenever she raised any issue or locked horns with them. It was on March 6 this year that she stormed off from the sets of TMKOC because of the harassment and the makers then threatened to replace her.

