TMKOC Actress Jennifer Mistry REACTS As Mumbai Police Files Case Against Asit Modi: 'Will Be Okay If He Apologises'

Hours after the Mumbai Police registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has said that she is ready to let everything go if she receives an apology from Modi.

The case was filed against Modi based on a complaint by Jennifer. For those unversed, the actress, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, had accused Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of harassment in May 2023.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jennifer said, "I don’t want this thing to become bigger. I hope he (Modi) understands, I want this to end peacefully. Even if he apologises now and accepts that he did all that I have said, I will be okay with it. I have proof of whatever I am saying, which I will give in court."

Jennifer also said that the makers of the show claimed that she used to drink and beat up her male co-stars. "Bahot blame game kiye hain. They claimed I got drunk and beat up my male co-stars. Can you imagine me fighting with males? I accepted that I drink sometimes, but that doesn’t mean I am a drunkard or I fight. They fabricated all this. They went on to say that there was no discrimination from their side, and that he was like a father figure to the entire cast and crew, like his extended family," she added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has said that they will summon Asit Modi to record his statement in the case.

Earlier, the producer had termed the allegations made against him by the actress Jennifer Mistry as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.

Modi called the allegations "baseless" and wrote, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations."

The show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors earlier issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Mistry is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

