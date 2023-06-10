Jennifer Mistry Makes Shocking Claims On Treatment Of Kids During Exams At TMKOC Set; Here's What She Said

Jennifer Mistry recently accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and quit the show. However, the producer has said that the allegations are 'baseless' |

Jennifer Mistry, popularily known as 'Roshan' in the popular daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently came into the limelight after she made shocking harassment allegations against Asit Modi who is the producer of the show.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mistry opened up about the 'toxic work culture' at the TMKOC set, especially with kids at the set who had to prepare for their exams as well as come for the shoots.

“The kids were really put in a tough spot sometimes. Like if we had a night shoot, the kids would shoot at night, would study at the same time when in the morning they had an exam at 7 am. Sometimes, the kids would wrap up the shoot at 6 am and go directly to the school at 7 am," Mistry said in the interview. She further added that the kids sacrificed a lot and 'maybe it was working for them.'

The actor went onto also highlight how Ghanshyam Nayak, who popularly played Nattu Kaka on the show, was treated. She shared how Sohil Ramani, production head at TMKOC, misbehaved with the actor to the point where Nayak would cry on the sets. Ghanshyam Nayak passed away in October 2021 after his battle with cancer.

Read Also Former TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry files complaint of sexual harassment against producer Asit...