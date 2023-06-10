 Jennifer Mistry Makes Shocking Claims On Treatment Of Kids During Exams At TMKOC Set; Here's What She Said
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJennifer Mistry Makes Shocking Claims On Treatment Of Kids During Exams At TMKOC Set; Here's What She Said

Jennifer Mistry Makes Shocking Claims On Treatment Of Kids During Exams At TMKOC Set; Here's What She Said

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mistry opened up about the 'toxic work culture' at the TMKOC set, especially with kids at the set who had to prepare for their exams as well as come for the shoots.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Jennifer Mistry recently accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and quit the show. However, the producer has said that the allegations are 'baseless' |

Jennifer Mistry, popularily known as 'Roshan' in the popular daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently came into the limelight after she made shocking harassment allegations against Asit Modi who is the producer of the show.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mistry opened up about the 'toxic work culture' at the TMKOC set, especially with kids at the set who had to prepare for their exams as well as come for the shoots.

“The kids were really put in a tough spot sometimes. Like if we had a night shoot, the kids would shoot at night, would study at the same time when in the morning they had an exam at 7 am. Sometimes, the kids would wrap up the shoot at 6 am and go directly to the school at 7 am," Mistry said in the interview. She further added that the kids sacrificed a lot and 'maybe it was working for them.'

The actor went onto also highlight how Ghanshyam Nayak, who popularly played Nattu Kaka on the show, was treated. She shared how Sohil Ramani, production head at TMKOC, misbehaved with the actor to the point where Nayak would cry on the sets. Ghanshyam Nayak passed away in October 2021 after his battle with cancer.

Read Also
Former TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry files complaint of sexual harassment against producer Asit...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Jennifer Mistry Makes Shocking Claims On Treatment Of Kids During Exams At TMKOC Set; Here's What...

Jennifer Mistry Makes Shocking Claims On Treatment Of Kids During Exams At TMKOC Set; Here's What...

Chhattisgarh: Sky Is The Limit! Class 10, 12 Toppers Get Free Helicopter Rides

Chhattisgarh: Sky Is The Limit! Class 10, 12 Toppers Get Free Helicopter Rides

Delhi: DU set to provide PhD admissions via CUET from academic year 2023-24

Delhi: DU set to provide PhD admissions via CUET from academic year 2023-24

FPJ Exclusive: 'War Is Not Over,' Says Indian Student Whose Deportation Got Stayed In Canada

FPJ Exclusive: 'War Is Not Over,' Says Indian Student Whose Deportation Got Stayed In Canada

Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2023 Date And Time OUT! Details Inside

Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2023 Date And Time OUT! Details Inside