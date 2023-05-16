 Former actress of "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" files complaint of harassment against show's producer and team
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFormer actress of "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" files complaint of harassment against show's producer and team

Former actress of "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" files complaint of harassment against show's producer and team

She claims to have experienced sexual and mental harassment during her tenure on the show.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

Former actress of the popular TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police. The actress has leveled serious allegations against the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, as well as the head of operations, Sohil Ramani, and his assistant, Jatin Bajaj. She claims to have experienced sexual and mental harassment during her tenure on the show. The complaint has been submitted to the authorities for further investigation into the matter.

The former actress of the TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has taken to YouTube to share her ordeal. In a video, she alleges that Sohil Ramani, the head of operations, and his assistant, Jatin Bajaj, insulted her and demanded her immediate departure from the set on March 7. Following her removal from the show, she sought legal representation and sent a legal notice to the show's producers. Additionally, the actress lodged a complaint with the police, accusing the trio of sexual and mental harassment. The authorities will now investigate the matter based on her allegations.

In a conversation with FPJ (Free Press Journal), Maheshwar Reddy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), confirmed that they have received an online complaint regarding the matter. The complaint has been transferred to the Powai police station for further investigation. At present, the authorities are conducting a technical investigation into the allegations. As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the case. The police will continue their examination of the complaint and take appropriate action based on the findings of their investigation.

Read Also
Taarak Mehta actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan accuses producer Asit Modi of sexual...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former actress of "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" files complaint of harassment against show's...

Former actress of

Mumbai News: City witnessed considerable dip in waste generation, says report

Mumbai News: City witnessed considerable dip in waste generation, says report

Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in...

Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in...

Maharashtra: BJP chief Bawankule smells 'conspiracy' behind recent communal clashes

Maharashtra: BJP chief Bawankule smells 'conspiracy' behind recent communal clashes

Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning

Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning