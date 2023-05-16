Former actress of the popular TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police. The actress has leveled serious allegations against the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, as well as the head of operations, Sohil Ramani, and his assistant, Jatin Bajaj. She claims to have experienced sexual and mental harassment during her tenure on the show. The complaint has been submitted to the authorities for further investigation into the matter.

The former actress of the TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has taken to YouTube to share her ordeal. In a video, she alleges that Sohil Ramani, the head of operations, and his assistant, Jatin Bajaj, insulted her and demanded her immediate departure from the set on March 7. Following her removal from the show, she sought legal representation and sent a legal notice to the show's producers. Additionally, the actress lodged a complaint with the police, accusing the trio of sexual and mental harassment. The authorities will now investigate the matter based on her allegations.

In a conversation with FPJ (Free Press Journal), Maheshwar Reddy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), confirmed that they have received an online complaint regarding the matter. The complaint has been transferred to the Powai police station for further investigation. At present, the authorities are conducting a technical investigation into the allegations. As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the case. The police will continue their examination of the complaint and take appropriate action based on the findings of their investigation.

Read Also Taarak Mehta actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan accuses producer Asit Modi of sexual...