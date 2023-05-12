Taarak Mehta actress Jennifer Mistry opens up on sexual harassment by Asit Modi: 'He said mann kar raha hai kiss kar doon'

Actress Jennifer Mistry Baniswal, who played the role of Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has quit the show citing sexual harassment by producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Jennifer's shocking accusations against Modi have left the audience numb and the actress has now revealed that the showrunner asked her to visit his room "to have whiskey" a couple of times.

She also shared that she had confided in two members from the TMKOC team and when she did not pay heed to Modi's sexual advances, he began chopping off her scenes in the sitcom.

Jennifer Mistry's shocking claims against Asit Modi

In an interview with AajTak, Jennifer shared that since the very beginning, Modi used to drop compliments around her like, "You're looking very nice". He also once asked her what drink she likes to consume, to which she replied that she drank whiskey, and after that, Modi began asking her to drink whiskey with him on multiple occasions.

"Things changed in 2019 when our entire team went to Singapore. During the trip, Asit asked me to come and drink whiskey in his room. I was surprised to hear this from him. Then a day later he said, ‘You are looking very beautiful, mann kar raha hai pakad ke kiss kar doon'," she shared.

She added that she "trembled with fear" post the incident and confided in two of her colleagues, who slammed the producer and even made sure to safeguard her. She did not reveal the names of her colleagues though.

"Once Asit Modi said, ‘If you don't have a room partner at night, come and drink whiskey in my room'," Jennifer said, adding that when she did not entertain his advances, he started giving her less screen time.

Asit Modi reacts to Jennifer's claims

Modi later told AajTak that he will take legal action against Jennifer for defaming him and the show. He added that all the accusations made by her were totally untrue and baseless.

Jennifer also accused the other project heads Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of misbehaving with her, but they responded saying that the actress lacked basic discipline on sets.

"On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot," they said.