TMKOC Actress Monika Bhadoriya Slams Project Head: 'He Raised His Hand, Was Banned For 2 Years'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Baawri in the show, once again slammed Project Head Sohil Ramani and blamed him for toxic work culture on the sets. Days after Jennifer Mistry accused the makers of the show of harassment, Monika revealed that the production head of the show often fought with the actors and once raise his hand too.

Monika aka Bawri makes shocking revealations

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Monika said that Sohil is 'rude' and he often gets into a brawl with the artists.

Monika recalled an incident where one of her co-stars had to send medicines to his mother due to which he was late. She added that because of this, Sohil raised his hand on him. "Sohil started yelling at him and he even raised his hand, and there was a lot of chaos. I am a witness to this incident," she reportedly said.

She added that Sohil was even banned from the sets for two years because he once got involved in a huge fight with a big actor.

Monika quit the show in the year 2019. She is the second actress to speak out against the makers after leaving the show. Earlier, Monika had also opened up about the torture she had to incur while working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Monika slams Asit Modi

She had called her days on the set as 'hell'. Recalling how the makers remained 'unsupportive' towards her when her mother was unwell, the actress said that she would spend the night at the hospital and they would call her early in the morning for shoot.

"Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha," she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Over the last couple of years, actors like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha and Gurucharan Singh have also quit the show. The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.