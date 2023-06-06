TMKOC Actress Monika Bhadoriya REVEALS having Suicidal Thoughts During Her Time On Show: ‘I Used To Spend My Nights In Hospital’

After Jennifer Mistry and some other actors from the show, another TMKOC actress Monika Bhadoriya haspened up on her painful experience while working in the daily drama. The actress who played the character of ‘Bawri’ in the show claimed that makers tortured her so suck that she even experienced ‘suicidal thoughts’ at times.

Previously, the actress had stated that the makers had not paid her due fees of 3-4 moths which was around 4-5 lakhs, for a year.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Talking about her painful experience from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Moniska said to Hindustan Times, “My days on the show were no less than hell and makers didn’t even support me when my mother was getting her cancer treated. I had to spend my night in hospital and was called for a shoot in the morning. They always forced me to come even if I explained them my condition. The worst part is that I had to wait & had nothing to do when I reached on the sets.”

ON HAVING SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

In her chat with Pinkvilla, Monika Bhadoriya stated that she faced a lot of problems in her family. “I lost my mom and grandma within a short time. They were my support systems and they raised me very well. It was really difficult to deal with the loss. I thought my life is over, but at the same time, I was also working for TMKOC which was no less than a torture. So all these thoughts and their tortue used to make me think that I should end my life. When the makers said they agve me money during my father’s death and mother illnes, I was deeply hurted by their words.”

She further added explaining how she wanted to quit the show after receiving such ill treatment on the show, “I always dreamt on bringing my parents on the sets of the show, but never did that seeing the toxic environment there. Seei ng this, I though I would never call them on the sets. But when my mother fell sick and was living her last days, I thought of bringing her to show where I work, but this could’t happen.”

Monika had also stated that many actors on the show have been working for money, but her self-respect seemed more important to her. She has also accusemed makers of cheating the artists and never stating things clearly in the contract.

For the unversed, the show’s producer is in the news for the unversed since one of the actors, Jennifer Mistry, filed a case against him. While the show is running successfully for more than a decade, many actors like Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani and others have left it with different reasons.

