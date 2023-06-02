Jennifer Mistry reveals TMKOC Project Head did NOT allow her to visit critically-ill brother: 'He was on ventilator...'

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who is best known for playing the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, once again slammed the show's Project Head Sohail Ramani and revealed that he didn't allow her to take leaves when her brother was on ventilator.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer broke down as she recalled her brother's death. She also claimed that Ramani 'shouted' at her when she asked for leaves.

Jennifer breaks down as she recalls brother's death

"I told him (Ramani) that I’ll have to go to Nagpur for two days. He said, ‘Mera shoot chod kar nahi jaa sakte. Mera shoot chod kar gaye toh dekhna. Mera shoot jab khatam hoga tab jaa sakte ho’. I told him, ‘Do you understand what you are saying? My brother is on a ventilator. Doctor ne bola hai voh mar jaaega’," the actress said.

Read Also Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From Jennifer Mistry to Shailesh Lodha

Jennifer also clarified that after her brother passed away in 2022, producer Asit Kumarr Modi did not ask her to get back to work immediately and he even asked Rmaani not to cut her pay.

"Mere daddy ke death pe inho ne 4 din mein bulaya tha. Iske liye mujhe baar baar sunaya Sohail ne. He used to constantly say, ‘Iska bhai mara hai, uska paise humne diya hai’," Jennifer added.

Jennifer quits show after accusing makers of harassment

In May 2023, Jennifer had alleged that her place of work is 'male chauvinistic'. She quit the show after being a part of it for over a decade. She also levelled several serious allegations against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

However, the makers later issued a statement and called Jennifer 'unprofessional and abusive' after she reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against them. The makers also claimed that she used to 'misbehave' with others on the sets.