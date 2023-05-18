Jennifer Mistry REACTS as Malav Rajda says she never misbehaved with anyone on TMKOC sets: 'Thanks for speaking the truth'

Actress Jennifer Mistry Baniswal, who is best known playing the role of Mrs Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has thanked everyone who has come out in her support after she spoke against the makers of the sitcom. A few days back, Jennifer alleged that her place of work is 'male chauvinistic'.

The actress quit the show after being a part of it for over a decade. She also levelled several serious allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

The makers also issues a statement calling Jennifer unprofessional and abusive after she reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against them. The makers also claimed that she used to misbehave with others on the sets.

However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former director, Malav Rajda, has come out in support of the actress.

Malav: My shooting never suffered because of Jennifer

In an interview with ETimes, Malav called Jennifer 'jovial' and a 'happy-go-lucky' person. He said that the actress was on good terms with everyone, including the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair-makeup, and her co-stars.

Malav said that he directed the show for 14 years and Jennifer never 'misbehaved' with anyone ever in front of him. He also stated that the actress was never abusive on the sets.

The director dismissed the claims that Jennifer lacked discipline or arrived late on the sets. "It has never happened in the 14 years that my shoot had to suffer because of her. A lot of actors arrive late on the sets and we know the Mumbai traffic. So, half an hour late is fine. There were many times when we have extended the shoot timings of actors beyond 12 hours from our side. In the last 14 years, my shooting never suffered because of Jennifer," Malav said.

'Jennifer was good and friendly with everyone'

He also said that there have been times when Jennifer would do her own makeup and hairstyle to avoid delays. "She was someone who would sit together with all the actors, including male, and have lunch. It was a daily routine for her. I don’t think anyone would interact and sit with a person who would be so abusive on the sets. She was good and friendly with everyone," Malav further revealed.

Reacting to Malav's interview, Jennifer shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who is speaking the truth...Just read my insta stories, fb ,Twitter , YouTube posts...CHECK IT OUT YOURSELF...NOTHING MORE POWERFUL THAN GOD... NOTHING MORE IMPORTANT THAN SPEAKING THE TRUTH."

Earlier, it was also reported that Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace.