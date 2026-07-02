Tourist From Rajasthan Killed After Scorpio Gets Pierced By Iron Rods Near Atal Tunnel In Himachal Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Manali: A tourist from Rajasthan died while three others sustained injuries after a Scorpio SUV crashed near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh late Wednesday night. A disturbing video of the accident has surfaced online, showing the vehicle completely pierced by iron rods at a construction site.

A 34-year-old tourist from Rajasthan, identified as Kailash Kumar, was killed, while three others were injured after their Scorpio SUV met with a serious accident near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.



The accident occurred on July 1, when… pic.twitter.com/HuohqY5PSO — Mukesh Prasad (@mksh_prsd) July 1, 2026

The horrific visuals show the black Scorpio suspended on a pillar after multiple iron rods from an under-construction bridge structure tore through the vehicle, leaving it severely mangled. The terrifying scene highlighted the intensity of the crash and the danger faced by the occupants.

Details Of Deceased & Injured Individuals

The deceased has been identified as Kailash (34), a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan. The injured include Aditya from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra from Rajasthan and Siddharth, who was driving the vehicle. Both Rajendra and Siddharth are residents of Sikar.

According to police, the group was travelling from Manali towards Lahaul on Tuesday night when the accident occurred near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel at around 10 pm, reported PTI. Preliminary investigation suggests that shortly after exiting the tunnel, the Scorpio allegedly went out of control due to overspeeding.

The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to plunge towards the Chandra river and crash into an under-construction bridge structure. The impact caused several iron rods at the site to pierce through the SUV, trapping the occupants inside the damaged vehicle.

Sissu Station House Officer Mukesh Rathour said the injured tourists were rescued and shifted for medical treatment. He confirmed that the body of the deceased has been taken into custody and the family has been informed. Police said the body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination once family members arrive.

Authorities have meanwhile urged tourists to avoid overspeeding and unnecessary night travel in hilly regions, especially during the monsoon season when roads become slippery and visibility remains poor.