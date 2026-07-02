Gangster Kala Jathedi Is A Father Now! Notorious Criminal Granted 4-Hour Custody Parole To Meet Wife Anuradha Chaudhary, Newborn Twin Daughters

Gangster Kala Jathedi | Instagram

Gurugram: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was granted a four-hour custody parole on humanitarian grounds on July 1 by the Rohini court to meet his wife, Anuradha Chaudhary, and newborn twin daughters under tight police security and surveillance.

A video has surfaced and is going viral on social media, showing the gangster being escorted out of the police van amid high-level security.

Child through IVF procedure

Reportedly, Kala Jathedi and his wife welcomed twins through the IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) process. The couple had earlier obtained the court's permission for the IVF treatment.

Anuradha's health deteriorated during childbirth, following which doctors performed a Caesarean section to deliver the babies, according to officials.

Keeping the family's privacy and safety in mind, the court directed that the name of the hospital and the location of the meeting not be made public.

Before passing the order, the court examined the hospital and medical records. After verifying the birth of the twins and confirming the medical treatment provided to the mother and the newborns, it granted custody parole on humanitarian grounds.

About Kala Jathedi

Jathedi, a native of Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonipat district, studied up to Class 12 and earlier worked as a cable operator. He married former woman gangster Anuradha Choudhary in Delhi on March 12, 2024, after being granted six hours of custody parole by the court for the wedding.

Jathedi is facing more than 30 criminal cases across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, including charges of murder, extortion, and criminal intimidation.