Kala Jathedi Wedding: Madam Mins Reaches Hall Amid Tight Security To Tie Knot With Gangster; VIDEO

Gangster Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi, and habitual offender Anuradha Choudhary, alias Madam Mins, are getting married today (March 12). Delhi's banquet hall has been transformed into a fortress for the wedding, and drones are being used for surveillance. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance of the banquet hall. Drones will keep an eye on the people attending the wedding ceremony, and armed commandos have been deployed for security.

Just hours before the wedding, visuals of Anuradha in her bridal attire have surfaced on the internet.

According to media reports, Delhi Police has devised a plan to prevent any untoward incident, including Sandeep's escape along with a gang war. Sandeep's lawyer has booked Santosh Garden in Dwarka Sector 3 for the wedding at a cost of 51,000 rupees, which is seven kilometers away from Tihar Jail. According to media reoprts citing police officer, guests attending the wedding will be given barcode bands before entry, and no vehicle will be allowed to park near the bank vault without an entry pass.

The officer mentioned that more than half a dozen CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor all activities during the wedding, and drones will be used for surveillance. It is reported that Sandeep's wedding will be guarded by 250 police personnel and heavily armed SWAT commandos.

Special units of police, crime branch, and Haryana's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) will be included in the teams. Additionally, officers from the Rajasthan Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also keep an eye on Sandeep's wedding. Some police officers will be in plain clothes with weapons, and strict surveillance will be maintained at the wedding venue.

150 guests will attend the wedding

Sandeep's family has already shared a list of 150 guests with the local police. IDs will be provided to waiters and other staff during the wedding for identification. Sandeep, a resident of Sonipat, had been wanted, with a reward of seven lakh rupees on him. Sandeep has been granted six hours of parole by a Delhi court for the wedding. Sandeep will marry Choudhary, who also has a criminal history. Sandeep is currently in Tihar Jail.

Rituals will be completed in Sonipat

According to the court's order, Sandeep has been granted parole from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the wedding. The next day, i.e., on March 13, he will be taken to his village, Jathedi, in Sonipat, where the couple will complete the post-wedding rituals. Police have stated that Sandeep will be accompanied by a large number of third battalion unit police personnel. This unit has been assigned the task of escorting the prisoner out of jail and back.