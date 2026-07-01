Monsoon Session Of Parliament Likely To Begin From July 20; Key Political Issues Set To Dominate Agenda |

The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin on July 20 and continue for around three weeks, according to officials. A final decision on the schedule is yet to be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA).

Traditionally, the Monsoon and Winter sessions have around 20 sittings spread over four weeks. However, there have been several instances in the past when Parliament held shorter sessions, making a three-week schedule a realistic possibility.

Political Flashpoints Await

The upcoming session assumes political significance as it follows the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. These electoral outcomes are expected to shape the political mood during the proceedings.

Another issue likely to attract attention is the internal rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT). The developments in both parties are expected to play out during the session, adding to the political intensity inside Parliament.

Speaker's Decision In Focus

A key decision is also awaited from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the requests made by 20 TMC MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups in the House. The outcome could have political and procedural implications during the session.

In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has further strengthened its numbers after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath. The improved strength is expected to provide the government with greater confidence in the Upper House.

Government Reworks Key Bill

The previous session had ended on a disappointing note for the government after a Constitution amendment Bill proposing reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House.

The government is now redrafting the Bill and is considering a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats across all states uniformly by 50%. However, the issue remains politically sensitive, with southern parties continuing to express concern over any population-linked increase in parliamentary representation.