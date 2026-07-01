'DMK Offered Rs 10-50 Crore To Our MLAs': TVK Alleges Horse-Trading Bid To Topple Vijay Government; 3 Arrested

Since Joseph C. Vijay assumed office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, his government has faced allegations of attempts to topple it through horse-trading.

A fresh controversy erupted on Wednesday after three suspects were arrested in connection with the case, while senior Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders alleged that several party MLAs were offered Rs 35 crore to switch sides.

Amid the political storm, Chief Minister Vijay convened a meeting of alliance partners in Chennai as reported by India Today.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by M. K. Stalin, demanded a thorough investigation into the claims.

TVK MLA Alleges Rs35 Crore Offer

The row began after TVK MLA N. Ilayaraja alleged that he was offered Rs35 crore to change his stand during a proposed resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to Ilayaraja, as reported by NDTV, a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu approached him claiming to represent political consultancy Indian Political Democratic Strategies and allegedly attempted to influence his vote by offering money.

The allegations triggered a police investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects.

Minister Alleges DMK Leaders Behind Poaching Attempt

Tamil Nadu Minister C. T. Nirmal Kumar accused individuals allegedly linked to senior DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji and the so-called "Karur Gang" of orchestrating the alleged poaching attempt.

"Individuals directly associated with Senthil Balaji, as well as those from the so-called 'Karur Gang', are directly implicated in this matter. The police must take legal action and arrest everyone involved," Kumar told NDTV.

He further alleged that the conspiracy extended beyond a single legislator and claimed that multiple TVK MLAs had received offers ranging from Rs10 crore to Rs50 crore.

"Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others were attempting to form a government through underhanded means. Key DMK leaders, acting on the instructions of M. K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, contacted many of our MLAs. They offered Rs10 crore, Rs20 crore and even Rs50 crore. There isn't a single MLA they haven't approached," Kumar alleged, as reported by NDTV.

However, Kumar did not provide any evidence publicly to support the allegation.

DMK Rejects Allegations, Calls Them 'Narrative'

The DMK strongly denied the allegations and accused the ruling TVK of attempting to shape public opinion by selectively revealing details of an ongoing investigation.

DMK spokesperson A. Saravanan said the ruling party was relying on allegations rather than evidence.

"TVK just wants to create a public perception by leaking investigation details. This shows they are low on facts and only want to create a narrative," Saravanan said.

He also challenged the Vijay government to arrest Senthil Balaji if it possessed concrete evidence linking him to the alleged horse-trading attempt.

Political Tensions Escalate

The allegations have triggered a fresh political confrontation in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK accusing the DMK of attempting to destabilise the government through inducements, while the opposition has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

With the investigation underway and both sides trading sharp allegations, the controversy has added another flashpoint to the state's already charged political atmosphere.