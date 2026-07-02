Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins: LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off First Batch Of Pilgrims From Jammu Amid Tight Security | Video | X / @manojsinha_

Jammu: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage amid elaborate security arrangements and comprehensive logistical preparations across the union territory.

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The flag-off ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees, officials and security personnel, as the first convoy of pilgrims embarked on the sacred journey to the revered Amarnath cave shrine.

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"Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening. Every step taken on this holy path is a testament to unwavering faith and surrender to the Baba Amarnath. Wishing all devotees a safe, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May Lord Shiva bless us all," wrote L-G Sinha on X.

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Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Lok Sabha member, described the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as one of the country’s most revered spiritual pilgrimages.

He expressed confidence that the annual yatra would be conducted peacefully and successfully, while appreciating the extensive arrangements made for the pilgrims. He noted that enthusiasm among devotees continues to grow each year and prayed for the smooth, successful completion of the pilgrimage.

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Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also extended his best wishes to the pilgrims. He said that the facilities and arrangements put in place by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) would ensure a safe, comfortable and hassle-free pilgrimage for all devotees.

Expressing optimism, he said this year’s yatra is expected to see a record number of pilgrims, surpassing previous years' participation.

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Meanwhile, a spiritually charged atmosphere prevailed at both the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, where thousands of devotees enthusiastically chanted “Bam Bam Bhole” as the annual pilgrimage officially commenced with deep religious fervour.

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To ensure foolproof security, personnel of the CRPF’s 137 Battalion, assisted by a specialised K9 squad, carried out an extensive sanitisation drive along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur ahead of the movement of the pilgrim convoy.

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Authorities have deployed multi-layered security arrangements, surveillance systems and extensive logistical support throughout the yatra route to ensure the safe, smooth and successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)