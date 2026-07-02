'Pehle Cheat Karta Hai....': Old Video Of Siya Goyal Holding Beer Bottle At Pub, Abusing On Phone Goes Viral

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Pune: Amid the investigation in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, everyday old unseen videos are surfacing and going viral on social media. Another such video has now come to light.

The clip allegedly shows her drinking what looks like beer at a pub and engaging in a heated phone conversation, where she is heard abusing someone on the call.

Siya can be seen holding the phone in one hand and a bottle in the other. She can be seen speaking on the call amid loud music and disco lights. The exact date and location of the video are not known.

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video. The video has garnered more than 236k views in just a few hours of being posted on social media.

What the video allegedly shows

The clip is reportedly from December 2025. She can be heard saying, "Pehle cheat karta hai, uske baad merko phone karta hai," which translates to, "First cheats on me, then calls me."

Mother's allegations

Days ago, the mother of Ketan Agagwal, who was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune by his 20-year-old fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), claimed that she had made it clear to her soon-to-be daughter-in-law that drinking alcohol in her house would not be allowed.

The grieving mother claimed that despite this, Goyal used to drink and that her parents knew about it but hid it from them.

Probe continues

Amid the probe, statements recorded from Siya's boyfriend Chetan's friends suggest that the two allegedly planned to marry and start a new life together in Rajasthan