'Bas Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi': Ketan Aggarwal Seen Dancing Happily With Siya Goyal's Family; Event Singer Shares Exclusive Video

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Pune: Amid the investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a singer who performed at a family function more than a month before his murder has shared a video of both Ketan's and Siya Goyal's families enjoying the celebration.

The video, dated May 7, shows Ketan dancing, while his father, Vishal Agarwal, dances and sings to the songs "Yamma Yamma" and "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke." The family members can be seen happy and dancing their hearts out. Ketan is seen dancing with Siya's father, Pravin, to "Main nikla gaddi leke" in the clip.

The singer, Reetu Sharma, shared the video with the caption, "Siya should be punished for her deeds, whatever she did to Ketan. Just because she did not like him doesn’t mean she can take someone’s life. She did think about her parents, that if she ran away with her boyfriend, society would blame her and her parents. But what about Ketan’s parents? She did not think what they will go through??"

11.7 million views

The video has garnered 11.7 million views in less than 24 hours of being posted on Instagram and has gone viral.

Singer's remarks

The singer also said that Siya should be pushed from the fort where she pushed Ketan and killed him, a similar statement her parents had made days ago. For the unversed, Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were set to be married in November.

Brother's statement to police

Meanwhile, Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, has claimed that his sister had assured him she wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal and had ended her relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. Sahil's statement comes as police continue questioning him to determine whether he was aware of Siya and Chetan's relationship and whether he deliberately concealed it from the family.

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and had nothing to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them," he said.