National Doctor's Day: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Unveils Major Healthcare Reforms, Reserves 10% Private Hospital Beds For Emergencies | Video | X / IANS

Kolkata: To mark National Doctor’s Day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday unveiled a wide range of health infrastructure and welfare initiatives for the state.

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Addressing a programme at Dr Bidhan Chandra Ray Superspeciality Hospital in Salt Lake, Adhikari said that the state should aspire to provide quality medical services so that the people of the state should not go to other states for treatment.

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“The health infrastructure of the state had improved with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat. Several provisions have been made for the doctor in BNS. What were the conditions of the hospitals earlier? No doctor wants their patient to die. In BNS provisions are kept for the safety of doctors. If you go to other states maximum patients are from Bengal,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister had also announced that 10 per cent of beds will be kept reserved in private hospitals and nursing homes for emergency patients.

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Adhikari also inaugurated a new Drug Control office in Nadia district and a new laboratory at the Public Health Unit in Khandaghosh block of East Burdwan district.

Ayushman Arogya Mandir health centres were also opened at Galsi North in East Burdwan, Shyampur South in Howrah district and Ranichowk in East Midnapore district.

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In a different programme of ‘Annapurna Yojana’, Adhikari mentions 1.1 crore women beneficiaries had already received the money promised in the manifesto.

“26 lakhs applications got rejected as they were not eligible. Those who did not get the money will get it soon. Our government stands firm for women safety. No more incidents like RG Kar rape and murder will happen in this state. Strict action will be taken against each culprit and their properties will also be attached for committing crimes,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.