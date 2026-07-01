 Pakistan, India Exchange Prisoner Lists Under Consular Agreement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPakistan, India Exchange Prisoner Lists Under Consular Agreement

Pakistan, India Exchange Prisoner Lists Under Consular Agreement

India and Pakistan shared lists of prisoners under the 2008 Consular Access Agreement through diplomatic channels, officials said. Pakistan listed 250 Indian prisoners including fishermen, while India provided details of 439 Pakistani or believedtobepakistani prisoners and sought repatriation of 97 eligible inmates who have completed sentences according to officials in New Delhi said on Wednesday

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
Pakistan, India Exchange Prisoner Lists Under Consular Agreement
Pakistan, India Exchange Prisoner Lists Under Consular Agreement | Representational image

Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged lists of prisoners, including fishermen, held in each other's custody through diplomatic channels, in line with the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access.

The agreement, signed on May 21, 2008, requires both countries to exchange such lists twice a year, on January 1 and July 1.

Prisoner Numbers Shared by Both Sides

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), “The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 250 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen) to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.”

It added, “Simultaneously, the Government of India provided a list of 439 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including 386 civilian prisoners and 53 fishermen, who are in Indian jails.”

Pakistan Seeks Repatriation of Eligible Prisoners

The FO also said that the Government of India had been urged to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners comprising 64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen, who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed.

Follow us on