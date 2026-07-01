 Pakistan Rejects India's Criticism Of Afghanistan Airstrikes
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Pakistan Rejects India's Criticism Of Afghanistan Airstrikes

India and Pakistan have exchanged sharp statements over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, with Islamabad rejecting New Delhi’s criticism and insisting the operation targeted terrorist infrastructure. India condemned the strikes as aggression following civilian deaths, while Pakistan accused India of supporting militant groups, further intensifying diplomatic tensions over cross-border security.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
Pakistan Rejects India's Criticism Of Afghanistan Airstrikes
Pakistan Rejects India's Criticism Of Afghanistan Airstrikes | File Pic

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's criticism of its recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, maintaining that the operation was aimed at "terrorist infrastructure".

Pakistan defends Afghanistan strikes

Pakistan said it killed more than two dozen militants during strikes carried out in Afghanistan on June 29. The operation came after Islamabad accused militants based in Afghanistan of carrying out multiple attacks inside Pakistan.

India condemns civilian deaths

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory, in which several civilians were killed. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the strikes as a "blatant act of aggression" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the MEA said in a statement.

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Pakistan rejects India's allegations

Responding to media queries on India's remarks, Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said, "Pakistan rejects the baseless statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Pakistan’s legitimate, targeted and proportionate actions against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan."

He also accused India of "actively aiding and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan." However, he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan would continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in accordance with international law.

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