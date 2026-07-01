US President Donald Trump Discloses Over $2.2 Billion In Earnings, With Crypto Emerging As Biggest Money-Maker

US President Donald Trump | X/White House

US President Donald Trump earned more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency-related business interests in his first year back in office, according to his mandatory financial disclosure for 2025. The 927-page filing shows that crypto has become the biggest contributor to his income, far surpassing earnings from his long-established real estate business.

The disclosure estimates Trump's total earnings at more than $2.2 billion, a sharp jump from the more than $600 million he reported in his previous financial filing for 2024. While the figures have once again raised questions over potential conflicts of interest, the White House has strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying Trump's businesses are held in a trust managed by his sons.

Crypto takes centre stage

The filing shows Trump earned $635 million in royalties from an entity called Celebration Coins, which is believed to be behind the $TRUMP meme coin launched just days before he returned to office. Although the cryptocurrency has since lost much of its value, it generated significant income for the president.

Trump also reported more than $500 million in income from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company founded by his sons along with the children of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff. The figures underline how digital assets have become one of the largest contributors to Trump’s wealth, despite his earlier criticism of cryptocurrencies, BBC reports.

The White House defended the president's financial dealings. Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said Trump had proudly made the US “the crypto capital of the world” and rejected allegations of conflicts of interest. She said neither Trump nor his family had engaged in or would engage in conflicts of interest, adding that all decisions made by the administration were in the best interests of the American people.

Trump has also maintained that he is not subject to federal conflict of interest laws. His support for the crypto industry marks a dramatic shift from 2021, when he described Bitcoin as a “scam” and a “disaster waiting to happen”. During his presidential campaign three years later, however, he promised to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet”. After returning to the White House, one of his first executive orders sought to support the responsible growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ethics debate grows louder

The scale of Trump's crypto earnings has drawn criticism from ethics experts. Richard Painter, who served as the chief White House ethics lawyer under former President George W Bush, described the earnings as “extraordinary” and said the situation was “of course” a conflict of interest.

Will Walker-Arnott, director of private clients at Raymond James Wealth Management, said Trump's approach differed sharply from previous presidents. He noted that Jimmy Carter had placed his peanut farm into a blind trust, while George W Bush sold his stake in the Texas Rangers before taking office. Trump, he said, appeared to be operating very differently while earning substantial sums through his family’s cryptocurrency business.

Real estate remains strong, branded products add millions

Although crypto dominated the earnings, Trump’s real estate empire continued to generate significant income. His Mar-a-Lago club earned around $77 million, while his golf club in Doral, Florida, brought in $122 million. His golf clubs in Bedminster, New Jersey, Jupiter, Florida, and Turnberry in Scotland each generated more than $30 million.

The disclosure also shows Trump earned millions from licensing deals linked to his personal brand. He received $4.7 million in royalties from Trump-branded watches, alongside income from branded Bibles, trainers, fragrances and guitars.

First Lady Melania Trump also disclosed her earnings. She reported $10.7 million from a licensing agreement related to a documentary about her released last year. She also earned another $6 million through the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital images sold online.

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Legal settlements and soaring wealth

Trump also disclosed $86.5 million in income from legal settlements. These included $16 million each from lawsuits involving ABC and CBS Broadcasting and CBS Interactive, $24.5 million from Meta, $22 million from YouTube and $8 million from X. The White House has said most of this money will go towards Trump's future presidential library or a nonprofit that maintains park sites in the Washington DC area.

The disclosure comes as Trump's personal wealth continues to rise. Forbes estimates his fortune at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024, while Bloomberg's Billionaires Index values his net worth at $7.6 billion. The filing also notes that since taking office in April 2025, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins has moved the regulator away from the stricter enforcement approach followed by his predecessor. Last July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, saying it would help make America the undisputed leader in digital assets.

At more than 900 pages, Trump’s financial disclosure is significantly longer than those of previous presidents. By comparison, former President Joe Biden's financial report for his last full year in office ran to just 11 pages.