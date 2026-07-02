Bengaluru Day Care Horror: Five Staff Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Toddlers Inside IT Park | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, five female staff of a day care center inside an IT Park have been booked for abusing the children with brutal methods whenever the kids cried or threw tantrums.

The brutal ways included locking them inside toilets, making them sit on western style commodes and spray water on their face and bodies through the health facet guns, making them sit inside the washing machine and run them.

However, the incident came to light when some videos of the five women torturing the kids were leaked through WhatsApp and the employees of the IT park sent it to the HAL police. The police have registered a case against five female employees -- Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.

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The incident took place in the CAPGEMINI TECHNOLOGICAL INDIA, inside HAL campus at Kundalahalli gate, where `Society General Baby Care' had been established. Most of the employees working in the premises used to leave their toddlers in the day care, so that they had easy access to their children.

However, someone, who had access to the daycare had witnessed the torture being mated to the children and silently recorded it on the mobile phone between June 26 and 29. Later, it was shared through WhatsApp and finally reached the DCP (East).

The police have registered a complaint against the five female employees under Juvenile Justice Act, arrested the five and are examining the videos.