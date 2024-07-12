 Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia Becomes New Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court 
Born on November 1, 1965, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia completed his education from DAV College, Chandigarh and Punjab University, Chandigarh.

Friday, July 12, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Supreme Court collegium issued orders in this regard on Friday. 

Justice Sandhawalia previously served as a judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The proposal for his appointment as the Chief Justice of MP High Court was sent by the collegium chaired by Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Served as Judge in Punjab and Haryana High Court 

Justice Sandhawalia was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 30, 2011, and became a permanent judge on January 24, 2014. His predecessor in Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sheel Nagu, was appointed as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 4. 

Recently, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of MP High Court.

Father served as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court & more 

Coming from a legal background, Justice Sandhawalia's father served as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court (1978 to 1983) and Patna High Court (1983 to 1987) in the past. 

Born on November 1, 1965, Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia completed his education from DAV College, Chandigarh and Punjab University, Chandigarh. He also practised as a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council.

Apart from his legal career, Justice Sandhawalia was actively involved in lawn tennis during his college days, representing both his college and university in the sport.

