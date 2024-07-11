MP: CM Mohan Points Up Introduction Of Subjects On Horticulture, Fisheries, Dairy & Animal Husbandry In School

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has emphasized introducing subjects such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, dairy, and animal husbandry in high school and higher secondary classes. CM said that most students in the state’s schools come from farming backgrounds, and the inclusion of these subjects will strengthen their connection with their schools, making their education more beneficial for their families.

Yadav issued these directives during a meeting on the operation of CM Rise Schools held in Mantralaya on Thursday. He said that the subjects of agriculture should be prioritized in CM Rise Schools.

He also said that instead of a rigid faculty system, students should be allowed to choose subjects based on their interests and preferences. To implement this at the school level, a task force comprising educationists, teachers, NGOs, and subject experts will be formed.

CM also recommended the use of e-vehicles for transportation in CM Rise Schools and suggested utilizing urban municipal vehicles for the commute of students in municipal areas.

In the first phase, 21 out of the 274 planned CM Rise School buildings are expected to be completed by August. One school building is already complete, and work is progressing on the remaining 249.

Additionally, he said that an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) should be established in every development block.