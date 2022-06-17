e-Paper Get App
Agnipath Scheme Protests: Latest Updates - Recruitment process for Indian Air Force will begin from 24th June

The Centre on Thursday increased the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 to 23 years amid nationwide protests. However, protests and agitation continued in various parts of India on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
India Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari says, "Happy to announce that the upper age limit (for recruitment) has been revised to 23 years. This will benefit the youth. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force will begin from 24th June."

All gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

In Harayana prohibitory orders u/s 144 CrPC issued to restrict the gathering of more than 4 persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators: Gurugram DM

A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country.

The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the 2022 recruitment cycle: ADG PI - Indian army

In PM Modi's constituency Varanasi the protesting students vandalised buses

More than 300 students at the Laxmibai Nagar station in Indore blocked railway tracks and pelted stones in protest against the Agnipath Scheme; police in retaliation fired tear gas shells.

Agitators protested at Hajipur railway station today; they were later chased away by Police. "Situation at the moment is alright. Hooligans have been chased away. Some of them have been detained for questioning," says SP Hajipur, Maneesh.

On Friday, the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in ​​Bettiah has been attacked over the new military recruitment policy. In a video shared by ANI (recorded by someone trapped inside the house), one can see that a large group of mob running in a direction. The video shows the house has been attacked and several cars have also been vandalised.

article-image
In Telangana, Secunderabad railway station was vandalised, train was set ablaze, stalls were vandalised by agitators.

In another incident, the protestors vandalised the Lakhminia Railway Station in Bihar and blocked the railway tracks. As it can be seen in the visuals the agitators set fire inside the railway station.

In yet another incident, again in Bihar, another train was set on fire by angry protesters; this time in Samastipur. Footage from the scene shows an angry mob vandalising publicly owned Indian Railways property.

It was reported that a crowd gathered at Ballia Railway Station in protest against the Agnipath scheme. "Forces have been deployed at station since morning. A few hooligans reached there but they were stopped from damaging much; they attempted stone-pelting. Action is being taken," a local official said.

