MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment

For the first batch of Agniveer, age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond upper age limit, the Home Ministry said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File

The MHA has decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, 3 years age relaxation beyond upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two forces.

article-image

