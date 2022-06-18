MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment

The MHA has decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, 3 years age relaxation beyond upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two forces.
For the first batch of Agniveer, age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond upper age limit, the Home Ministry said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)