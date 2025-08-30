 BJP Leader Vijay Goel Leads Protest In Delhi Demanding Stray Dogs Be Moved To Shelters And Victims Of Bites Get Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Leader Vijay Goel Leads Protest In Delhi Demanding Stray Dogs Be Moved To Shelters And Victims Of Bites Get Compensation

BJP Leader Vijay Goel Leads Protest In Delhi Demanding Stray Dogs Be Moved To Shelters And Victims Of Bites Get Compensation

The protestors carried placards with messages such as "Dog feed, people bleed", "Stop feeding dogs on streets" and "Make India rabies-free". They raised slogans like "Awara kutto se desh bachao (Save the country from stray dogs)" and called for removal of these canines from public spaces.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel, along with several Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), staged a protest near Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Saturday demanding that stray dogs be shifted to shelter homes and dog bite victims be paid adequate compensation. | X @VijayGoelBJP

New Delhi: Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel, along with several Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), staged a protest near Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Saturday demanding that stray dogs be shifted to shelter homes and dog bite victims be paid adequate compensation.

The protestors carried placards with messages such as "Dog feed, people bleed", "Stop feeding dogs on streets" and "Make India rabies-free". They raised slogans like "Awara kutto se desh bachao (Save the country from stray dogs)" and called for removal of these canines from public spaces.

Goel said RWAs from south and new Delhi joined the demonstration as dog bite incidents were reportedly rising in the city.

"The Supreme Court has ordered the release of dogs, but there are around 2,000 dog bite cases every day. Who will take responsibility -- the court, NGOs feeding the dogs, or the government?" the BJP leader asked.

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments
Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices To Xiaomi Over Ad Campaign
Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices To Xiaomi Over Ad Campaign
CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content
CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content
Read Also
'Made In India' Smartphones Grew 15% In Q2, 32% Surge In Exports
article-image

He said many countries do not face street dog menace as they keep the strays in shelters.

"We are all animal lovers, but not at the cost of human lives," the former minister said, asserting that the government should consider compensating dog bite victims.

According to Goel, nearly 6,000 RWAs support the demand but are not vocal.

"Those who call themselves dog lovers and oppose keeping them in shelters must adopt these strays," he said.

Read Also
India’s Broadband Users Cross 984 Million In July
article-image

Goel urged the apex court to reconsider its order and said that while the animal husbandry department looks after dogs, the health department must prioritise human safety.

"We are not asking for street dogs to be killed. We only request that they be kept in shelter homes with proper care," he said.

He further claimed that the court's directive on not feeding dogs in public places and relocating aggressive dogs to shelters were not being implemented effectively, as objections from animal rights activists have made enforcement difficult.

On August 11, the court directed the Delhi government and municipal authorities to immediately capture all stray dogs across Delhi-NCR and relocate them to designated shelters due to escalating dogs bites.

Read Also
UP: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convenor Months After Reinduction Into...
article-image

On August 22, a three-judge bench of the higher court modified that initial order.

It ruled that stray dogs, once sterilised, de-wormed and vaccinated, must be released back to the locations from which they were picked up, except in cases where the dogs are rabid or show aggressive behaviour.

Additionally, the court mandated the creation of designated feeding zones in each municipal ward.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu...

All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu...

Rajsamand MLA Dipti Maheshwari's Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan's Delwara; Legislator...

Rajsamand MLA Dipti Maheshwari's Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan's Delwara; Legislator...

BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And...

BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And...

Dream Sports-Owned FanCode To Shut Sports Merchandise Business By October

Dream Sports-Owned FanCode To Shut Sports Merchandise Business By October

BJP Leader Vijay Goel Leads Protest In Delhi Demanding Stray Dogs Be Moved To Shelters And Victims...

BJP Leader Vijay Goel Leads Protest In Delhi Demanding Stray Dogs Be Moved To Shelters And Victims...