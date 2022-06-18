Sheena Bora Murder Case: ‘Bharti told Indrani not to file the missing case’

Indrani Mukerjea says senior police officer Deven Bharti had advised them not to file police complaint after Sheena went missing | File

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, told Rahul Mukerjea that senior police officer Deven Bharti had advised them not to file police complaint after Sheena went missing, as per a recorded conversation played in the special CBI court here on Friday.

Rahul, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Sheena's fiance, is currently deposing before the court in the Sheena Bora murder trial.

On Friday, several telephonic conversations between Rahul and Indrani were played in the court of special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar.

Rahul had told the court earlier that he began to record his conversations with Indrani after he found her replies to questions about Sheena's whereabouts suspicious.

Indrani also told Rahul that they had informed Bharti, and "we cannot go higher than that, informing anybody".