 HP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut’s Gaffe On Tejasvi Surya In Mandi Rally, Slams Karnataka BJP Leader For Eating Fish During Navaratri; Viral Video
Abhishek SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Kangana Ranaut made an error during a speech at an election rally on Saturday, mistaking her own party leader Tejasvi Surya for INDI alliance leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While criticising certain opposition leaders, Ranaut accused "Tejasvi Surya", a BJP leader from Karnataka, of "hooliganism" and "eating fish". However, it was actually Tejashwi Yadav who faced criticism for consuming fish during Navaratri. Yadav had posted a video on April 9 showing him eating fried fish after a campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

During her speech whose video is currently going viral on social media, Ranaut attacked various opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. She stated, "There's a party of spoiled ‘sehzadas, whether it's Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the Moon, or it's ‘Tejasvi Surya’ who engages in hooliganism and eats fish…"

Watch the video:

Ranaut also criticised the Congress and its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Those who do not understand the language and culture of this country, how can they govern it?" 

Kangana Ranaut is contesting as a BJP candidate from Mandi, where she is facing Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the elections. Singh has recently challenged Ranaut to an open debate over their visions for the constituency, claiming that she lacks knowledge about the history and geography of the state.

