Horrific Viral Video Shows Youth Attacking Young Woman Near Palampur Bus Stand In Himachal Pradesh; Severs Victim's Fingers

In a horrific incident, a youth attacked a young woman with a sickle in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The attack was so strong that it severed some of the victim's fingers. The terrifying incident was caught on camera.

Victim's fingers severed

The incident reportedly happened on April 13 near the Palampur bus station in Palampur district. The woman, identified as Saina, was descending the stairs around 3 pm when the assailant, identified as Sumit Chaudhary, hit her head and hurled about 12 sharp blows with the sickle on her hands and arms. The witnesses reportedly said that the terrified young woman attempted to defend herself by shielding her head with her hands when the sickle struck her fingers, severing them.

Watch the video below

The bystanders quickly stepped in and restrained Chaudhary, effectively stopping the assault. They took him to the police and had the wounded victim rushed to a nearby hospital. As her condition was critical, she started her treatment at the TMC Kangra before referred to PGI Chandigarh for further care. She is now said to be stable.

The accused is reportedly employed at the Public Works Department, and is apprehended by the police. The policemen had taken the sickle used in the attack from the scene where they also discovered a tuft of Saina's hair and her handbag.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and suspected the assailant and the victim were in a romantic relationship. PGI Hospital doctors are conducting regular medical checks to monitor the recovery of the victim.

