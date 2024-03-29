MP: Pregnant Woman Attacked With Knife For Vacating Rented House In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): One Pooja (26), wife of Kapil Jatiya, was taken to the District Hospital in an injured condition from Mahananda Nagar at around 8 pm on Wednesday by her husband and brother Sandeep. There was a knife wound in Pooja’s stomach. The husband said that Pooja was three months pregnant. The husband and brother also had knife wounds on their hands. Doctors treated Pooja on an emergency basis, admitted her to the ward for treatment and informed the Madhav Nagar police station about the matter.

Pooja said that she was attacked with a knife by her maternal uncle Ravi Jatiya’s son Aditya. He came with friends. Giving detailed information about the incident, Sandeep said that Pooja is his sister and the family is natives of Khachrod. Brother-in-law Kapil works in Ujjain Ortho and Balaji Hospital, due to which the family has been living on rent in Mahananda Nagar for the last year.

Uncle’s family lives nearby, aunt Sita and her daughter Poonam argue every day and put pressure on them to vacate the house. According to Sandeep, his sister was coming home with the luggage in the evening. Aunt and her daughter started abusing them.

When she protested, her maternal uncle’s son Aditya came with his partner Rohan and two others and stabbed her in the stomach and face. Hearing the noise, when he and his brother-in-law came to intervene, Aditya attacked them too and ran away. Sister has a son and is currently three months pregnant. In the case, TI Rakesh Bharti said that statements have been recorded in the case by an executive magistrate. The crime is being registered, a team has been sent to search for the accused. Her family members will be interrogated.